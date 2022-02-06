news, local-news, news, photos, lunar new year, year of the tiger, chinese new year, the great stupa, great stupa of universal compassion

The Lunar New Year has been officially welcomed after a week of celebrations at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion. From January 29 to February 6, a range of events gave residents a chance to take in the Year of the Water Tiger. More news: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health Check out some of the celebrations in photos below: There was plenty to see and do, including receiving a new year fortune and placing wishes of new beginnings on the Bodhi trees. Other stories: Residents were invited to go on a tour inside The Great Stupa and view the Jade Buddha, bathe the Baby Buddha, view Buddhist holy relics, enjoy vegetarian and vegan food from the StupaView Cafe. The Bendigo Chinese Association Lion Team helped finish the week with a number of appearances over the weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/9df0c065-b010-4634-92da-d50f9ca817c4.jpg/r0_12_4029_2288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg