Im Miss Royalty breaks hoodoo for White family

news, local-news, White, Royalty, Miss, Lauren, Brent, Kilmore, Tiny, Tot

IF THERE was just one thing Huntly harness racing identity Ian White could have changed about Im Miss Royalty's win at Kilmore last Thursday, it would be that the whole family was in attendance. A truly amazing night for Ian and daughter Lauren culminated in a third straight win for the tight-knit family's in-form five-year-old mare. But absent were Ian's wife Sharon and their son Brent who both had commitments with local soccer club Bendigo City FC. Sharon is a team manager, while Brent was at training, busily preparing for the weekend's NPL season opener against Brimbank Stallions. And of course, the horse's official trainer, 86-year-old Bill White, who rarely makes trips to the track these days, was not there as well. It's a pity. As good as Ian can remember, and backed by records stretching back into the 80s, a trio of wins on the trot with Im Miss Royalty is a record in the family's more than half a century in the sport. Veteran owner-trainer Bill has had a few horses win two races in a row over the decades, but until Thursday, three had always eluded him and the family. Needless to say, Im Miss Royalty will get the chance to break even further ground with a tilt at four in succession when she next lines up at the races. As she did in her previous two wins, the mare, driven this time by former Bendigo trainer-driver Chris Svanosio, came from just off the speed before the home turn to sweep past her rivals to record a satisfying 3m victory. After taking 23 starts to break her maiden and with only one win from her first 33 starts, Im Miss Royalty suddenly finds herself with four wins from 36 starts for earnings of $22,670. No one is more surprised by her current winning streak than the family. "Three on the trot - that's very unusual for us," Ian said. "I don't reckon it's happened before; people have had a look back through it (the race history) and they can't find evidence. "Dad has been training probably 40 years. His father was the trainer and when Pa (Jack White) passed away, dad took over the training role. "It's always been a combination of Pa and dad." Svanosio, who claimed the drive when Michael Bellman could not get to Kilmore after driving at Maryborough earlier in the day, was the third different driver to take the reins behind Im Miss Royalty during her winning streak. Bellman was aboard the daughter of Im Stately and the mare Miss Tiny Tot for her win at Kilmore on January 6, while Ian White did the honours at Charlton on January 17. White believed the purple patch could best be put down to something as simple as maturity and the mare entering her five-year-old season. "Age is what did it for her mother. Miss Tiny Tot took her time, but she came good around five or six," he said. "And having the opportunity to become a sit-sprinter, we're not getting into these silly fast races. "Miss Tiny Tot could only sprint the length of the straight and this one's a bit the same." Trained by Bill throughout her entire career, Miss Tiny Tot won 18 races and was placed 40 times in 146 starts for earnings of $118,668 throughout the 2000s. With the Whites' children - 18-year-old Lauren and 15-year-old Brent - taking such a hands-on role in the stable, Ian said it was a touch disappointing to not have the entire family together at Kilmore. Read more: Im Miss Royalty win 'a true family effort' Read more: Family that races together, wins together "Winning makes it all worthwhile - it's not lost on any of us that we do this as a hobby," he said. "If we break even on the horses through the year that's good and it gives us an interest together. "It's a very lucky family situation we are in. "We transferred her over, Sue, I and the kids are all in this one, but the kids do all the work with her. "They jog and do the fast work. Brent does the feeds, Lauren does the hays and waters and bandages. "It's just an excellent family situation. "Bill was in bed by the time we got home from Kilmore, but I popped over on Friday morning and he was pretty happy with how the horse went." Still only a 46-rater and eligible for a similar type race, the Whites expect to tread a similar path with Im Miss Royalty to her last run, by giving the mare a couple of weeks gap until her next start. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/978c0c17-13e8-4365-930d-4b752b9710dc.jpg/r5_46_2042_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg