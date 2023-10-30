STRATHFIELDSAYE trainer Julie Douglas has maintained her stranglehold on second place in the Victorian trainer's premiership after claiming another metro double at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday.
The Bendigo region's biggest stable savoured success early in the program with Kosimo before striking for a second time in the penultimate event with Our Vincent Can Gogh.
Earl Of Pembroke added to a big night for the Douglas team with a second behind Dougs Platter in the night's three-year-old event.
The ever-consistent Kosimo, driven by Jack Laugher, won for the ninth time in 82 starts and for the second time at Melton, in the process breaking the $175,000 barrier in prize money.
The 24-year-old driver said the son of Major Bronski had definitely appreciated the drop in class.
"It was probably a bit of a drop in grade down to the no more than one win in metro grade, compared to the free-for-allers that he's nearly having to race in because of his national rating," Laugher said post-race on TrotsVision.
"He hasn't actually really won that many races, so he's sort of been punished for being consistent. But he found the right race."
One out and two back for the bulk of the trip, Kosimo - the $2.80 favourite - cruised to a comfortable 8.2-metre win after finding clear room rounding the turn.
"He sort of dropped the bit and was pretty lazy in the run when they were bowling along, so I had to give him a little smack on the bum to wake him up, but he did respond," Laugher said.
Meanwhile, champion reinsman Chris Alford praised an efficient performance from Our Vincent Can Gogh, after the three-year-old claimed his seventh career win from 26 starts.
"He was very strong; he got across early pretty nicely and when they backed off we were able to get around pretty cheap," said Alford, who finished the night with a double. following his earlier win with Dougs Platter.
"The last half was pretty good into that wind and he did it well.
"He felt real strong around the bend so I thought we would put it to the leader. He sort of half knocked off when he went to the front, but he still ran up the straight well."
It was his first win in 13 starts since his last victory at Kilmore in June.
Douglas, who has eight runners at Bendigo on Tuesday night, currently has 108 Victorian winners for the season and is second behind only Emma Stewart (175).
