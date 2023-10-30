Bendigo Advertiser
Kosimo and Our Vincent Can Gogh give Douglas stable a city double

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:08pm
Jack Laugher steers Kosimo to a comfortable win at Tabcorp Park Melton last Friday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick
STRATHFIELDSAYE trainer Julie Douglas has maintained her stranglehold on second place in the Victorian trainer's premiership after claiming another metro double at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday.

