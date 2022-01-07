Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Angoves draw on Courage in pursuit of Maori Mile success

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 7 2023 - 8:03pm, first published January 7 2022 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sundons Courage, driven by Michael Bellman, wins the Group 2 Breeders Crown Graduate Trotters Free For All at Tabcorp Park Melton last November. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

NEWSTEAD harness racing trainer, driver, breeder and owner Brad Angove is banking on Sundon Courage's fighting capabilities again coming to the fore in Saturday night's Group 1 Maori Mile at Lord's Raceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.