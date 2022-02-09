Knight chasing teal wins at Lord's Raceway

news, local-news, Knight, Donna, teal, Team Teal, Bendigo, Lord's, Raceway, Lala

SHE was the winningest trainer at Lord's Raceway last year, and on Thursday night, Donna Knight will be looking to add a few more victories in support of a good cause. The Talbot trainer will have seven starters across the 12-race program as the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association joins the neighbouring Bendigo Harness Racing Association in promoting the Team Teal campaign. The annual initiative, founded by popular harness racing identity Duncan McPherson OAM, promotes awareness and raises valuable funds for ovarian cancer research. For the past three years, the BGRA has joined forces with the harness racing club to fundraise for Team Teal. This year is no exception with the greyhound club hosting a function in its newly refurbished trackside room as the clubs host a dual-code meeting. On the track, the club is donating $50 per female-trained winner for the month of February. Read more: All-female greyhound race night to support Team Teal Knight, who claimed the BGRA's leading trainer award last season with 34 winners, is hoping to do her bit by notching a winner or two on Thursday. She nominated Trending Air in the Team Teal - Vicgreys (race eight) and La La Missouri in the final race on the program as arguably her best chances. "It's a pretty difficult race for Trending Air, but she is going along nicely," said Knight who trained 77 winners all up in the 2021 season. "It's a pretty difficult race for Trending Air, but she is going along nicely. "She's three now, but she has had a few starts - 51 starts for 12 wins and she's won two at Bendigo. "She's had seven starts all up at Bendigo for two wins, four seconds and a third, so she hasn't been unplaced there over that distance. That's a good sign." Trending Air is coming off a last start second at Bendigo, which followed a win at Horsham, and has finished top-two in each of her last four runs. Undoubtedly the one to beat in the race is Aston Flame, who is trained at Longlea by Ian Garland. The rising three-year-old has built up an impressive strike rate with 17 wins from 27 starts and is unbeaten in her last two starts, both at Horsham. "He ran a really fast time at Horsham a few weeks ago, so he's definitely the main danger," Knight said. A solid start to the season for Knight has comprised 12 winners and 29 placegetters from 100 starters for earnings of $29,950. Nearly half of those wins (five) and 15 placings have come at Lord's Raceway, where she is currently again the leading trainer, narrowly ahead of Toolleen's Daniel Pell and Anthony Azzopardi, both on four wins. An obvious highlight came on January 7 at Bendigo when four of her dogs, led by La La Missouri, together with Trending Air, Fabriola Zad and Lala Grapefruit, claimed the top four placings in a race. Knight is delighted with how the 2022 season is panning out and would like nothing better than to add a few wins on Team Teal night. "We'll be trying - you can't do much after you put them in the boxes, it's up to the dogs from then on," she said. "It's a good initiative," she added of the BGRA's pledge to donate $50 for every female-trained winner during February. "I got a couple of winners last year, so fingers crossed." Knight's other runners on Thursday night are Indy Korie, Flying Jelly, LaLa Grapefruit, Kanki Kilo and Cindy Fuso. The first of 12 races on Thursday night is at 6.29pm. Read more: Teal night target for Lucinda Mac in Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Gold Series Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/1baad5c2-77d5-4b76-8627-5578ed7e0df6.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg