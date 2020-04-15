Top Tigers rewarded for season 2019-20 in Emu Valley cricket

sport, cricket,

READ MORE - Tigers awarded premiership following grand final abandonment READ MORE - EVCA round by round votes - count would have been a thriller UNITED Cricket Club's award winners for the 2019-20 Emu Valley season: DIVISION 1: Batting Aggregate: Harry Whittle - 385 runs. Batting Average: Troy Young - 41.33. Bowling Aggregate: Harry Whittle - 41 wickets. Bowling Average: Harry Whittle - 12.22. ........................................... DIVISION 2 Batting Aggregate: Misha Oldmeadow - 361 runs. Batting Average: Misha Oldmeadow - 40.11. Bowling Aggregate: Jacob Piccoli - 34 wickets. Bowling Average: M. Talemaitoga - 7.72. All-Rounder: Robert Gilchrist. ........................................... DIVISION 3 Batting Aggregate: Tyler James - 252 runs. Batting Average: Tyler James - 42.00. Bowling Aggregate: Mac Talemaitoga - 13 wickets. Bowling Average: Mac Talemaitoga - 6.54. All-Rounder: Tyler James. ........................................... DIVISION 4 Batting Aggregate: Dale Holmes - 383 runs. Batting Average: Jeff Knowles - 49.17. Bowling Aggregate: John Grant - 20 wickets. Bowling Average: John Grant - 20.70. All-Rounder: John Grant. ........................................... CENTURIES: Jayde Mullane - 123no v Spring Gully, Div 2. Rob Gilchrist - 107 v Sedgwick, Div 2. Mac Whittle - 100no v Marong, Div 2. Joe Hartney - 101no v Cal Gully, Div 2. Dooley Niemann - 125no v Mandurang, Div 1. Tyler James - 103no v Marong, Div 3. SIX WICKETS: Harry Whittle - 6-61 v Mandurang, Div 1. Andrew Kleehammer - 7-31 v Maiden Gully, Div 2. Jacob Piccoli - 7-26 v Cal Gully, Div 2. Rob Gilchrist - 7-17 v Marong Semi Final, Div 2. BEST CLUBPERSON: Glenn Taig. LEO HARTNEY MEMORIAL CLUB CHAMPION: Harry Whittle. LIFE MEMBERSHIP: Patrick Hartney. Nathan Taig. Dennis Garoni. Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/547d4e79-c29f-4e8d-91f5-5261a2694f0f.JPG/r1192_590_2800_1499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg