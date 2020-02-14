McCabe set for Premier Cricket firsts red ball umpiring debut

sport, cricket, bendigo, lisa, mccabe, red, ball, debut, premier, cricket

READ MORE - McCabe to create Premier Cricket umpiring history in grand final READ MORE - Another Premier Cricket first for Bendigo female umpire McCabe READ MORE - Female first for cricket umpiring in Bendigo BENDIGO'S Lisa McCabe will tick off another milestone in her prospering cricket umpire career with her Premier firsts red ball debut on Saturday. McCabe has been appointed to officiate the two-day match between Monash Tigers (15th) and Geelong (11th) at Central Reserve. This is just McCabe's second full season of umpiring in Premier Cricket and she is quickly making her mark. Last season she created Premier Cricket history by becoming the first female to umpire a grand final when she took charge of the third XI decider between Melbourne University and Footscray. McCabe umpired a Premier first XI one-day game last month between Carlton and Kingston-Hawthorn, but doing a two-day game is next level. "It's a huge thrill to have the opportunity to umpire a Premier firsts red ball game. It will be another great chance to continue to develop," McCabe said. McCabe also recently umpired the two finals at the National Under-18 Female Championships. Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/84d9a031-b5e5-4ffa-9c94-eb2c83c24fe0.jpg/r85_265_310_392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg