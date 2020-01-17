Cricket associations to monitor air quality, which is predicted to be "moderate" on Saturday

sport, cricket, cricket, associations, monitor, air, quality, bdca, evca, predicted

WEEKEND BENDIGO DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION TEAMS WEEKEND EMU VALLEY CRICKET ASSOCIATION TEAMS THE Emu Valley Cricket Association is likely to leave it in the hands of its umpires and captains to make a call on whether play should go ahead if air quality is a concern on Saturday due to smoke from bushfires. The Environment Protection Authority's air quality forecast for the northern country, which takes in Bendigo, on Saturday is "moderate". "We may meet in the morning to discuss it if necessary, but I'd say we'd probably leave it up to the captains and umpires," EVCA president Ron Gray said on Friday. "There could be a situation where there could be heavy smoke out Strathfieldsaye way but not much at Marong, so that's why we'd probably leave it up to the umpires and captains if a call needs to be made. "Hopefully, it stays away." The Bendigo District Cricket Association has a precedent of calling off a day's play due to bushfire smoke. That was back on December 11, 2006, when league officials called the day's play off because of health concerns for players with Bendigo engulfed by thick smoke from bushfires burning in Victoria. "We don't have a policy regarding smoke, but it's something we're conscious of given the situation," BDCA president Wayne Walsh said. "If it gets to a dangerous level on Saturday then we'd certainly have to make a decision." Cricket Victoria this week released information for clubs and associations when taking into account whether to play or train when air quality is an issue: General air quality at the ground or training facility - if the air quality measures are over 200, we advise serious consideration to suspending play or training. Air quality measures for Victoria can be found on the EPA website. Visibility - where visibility is poor, air quality will be poor. Assessment of visibility will be similar to bad light considerations. Player feedback - match officials / coaches / captains should monitor players and officials for signs of feeling unwell and seek regular feedback. Check those with known respiratory conditions are coping and have the support they need, including medications. EMU VALLEY: NORTHERN UNITED: Elmore v Heathcote Bagshot v Colbinabbin Calivil v Goornong UPPER LODDON: Bridgewater v Boort-Yando Arnold v Inglewood Kingower v Wedderburn Serpentine v Newbridge ........................................... Meanwhile, the EVCA will hit-off the Bendigo Country Week cricket carnival with a day-night division one game against Grassmere at the QEO on Sunday. Emu Valley and Grassmere will clash from 3pm before the remainder of the carnival gets under way on Monday. NORTHERN Rivers has finished with a combined 14 wins from 35 games across its five teams as part of Cricket Victoria's Youth Premier League competition that wrapped up this week. UNDER-18 MALE: Record - 3-2-2 Most runs: Ryan O'Keefe (110) Most wickets: Darcy Hunter (5) Angus Martin (5) UNDER-16 MALE: Record - 2-4-1 Most runs: Josh Robertson (266) Most wickets: Bradman Constable (11) UNDER-14 MALE: Record - 4-1-2 Most runs: James Jarrett (173) Most wickets: Kepler Lukies (7) UNDER-17 FEMALE: Record - 1-4-2 Most runs: Cailin Green (162) Most wickets: Letesha Bawden (7) UNDER-14 FEMALE: Record - 4-2-1 Most runs: Gemma Boyd (151) Most wickets: Grace Moyle (9) Have you signed up to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in central Victoria.

