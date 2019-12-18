Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Fossils under Bendigo could be buried with 32 million ounces of gold

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 10 2024 - 9:28pm, first published December 18 2019 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SETTING SAIL: Deep below the ground you stand on these fossils are at rest. They are could be hiding alongside millions of ounces of gold. Picture: MUSEUM VICTORIA
SETTING SAIL: Deep below the ground you stand on these fossils are at rest. They are could be hiding alongside millions of ounces of gold. Picture: MUSEUM VICTORIA

MINERS could soon plunge exploration drills through one ancient sea bed and into another less than one hour from Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.